Tranmere Rovers striker Morgan Ferrier has left the League Two club to join Israel Premier League side Maccabi Petah Tikva for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old former Arsenal trainee moved to Tranmere in the summer of 2019 from Walsall.

He went on to make 30 appearances during his time with the Birkenhead club, scoring five goals.

Ferrier made 15 appearances for Keith Hill's side this season, scoring one goal which came against Leicester U21s.

