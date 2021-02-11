Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pierre Webo was sent off after a row with the fourth official

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against two Romanian match officials following allegations of racism during December's Champions League group game between Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir.

The match was abandoned at 0-0 after fourth official Sebastian Coltescu was accused of using a racist term towards Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo.

Both Coltescu and assistant referee Octavian Sovre face punishment for a "potential violation" of Uefa's disciplinary regulations.

Following an investigation, European football's governing body says the pair were in breach of Article 11, when a person's "conduct is insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct".

Players from both sides walked off the pitch at Parc des Princes after Basaksehir alleged Webo had been racially abused 14 minutes into the Group H game on 8 December.

Former Cameroon striker Webo had been shown a red card in an exchange on the touchline.

The match was completed the following day with a new set of officials, with PSG winning 5-1.