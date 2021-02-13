Sutton United v Boreham Wood

Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Line-ups
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bouzanis
- 2Barden
- 6John
- 15Eastmond
- 24Milsom
- 5Goodliffe
- 10Beautyman
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 7Ajiboye
- 9Bugiel
- 25Olaofe
Substitutes
- 3Wyatt
- 14Dundas
- 17Sho-Silva
- 26Simpson
- 27Browne
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ashmore
- 14Pearce
- 12Fyfield
- 8Mafuta
- 19Smith
- 3Ilesanmi
- 10Murtagh
- 16Francis-Angol
- 22Morias
- 9Tshimanga
- 23Marsh
Substitutes
- 6Stephens
- 11Whitely
- 15Rhead
- 17Huddart
- 18Coulthirst
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
Match report to follow.