Southampton v Chelsea

TEAM NEWS
Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a definite absentee with the hamstring injury sustained in Sunday's defeat against Wolves.
He joins Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo on the sidelines.
Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is a definite absentee with an ankle injury he picked up in Monday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United.
But midfielder Kai Havertz could be available for selection again after a recent knock.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Chelsea have won the last five Premier League meetings at Southampton.
- Saints have won only one of the last 11 meetings in all competitions, drawing two and losing eight.
Southampton
- Southampton have lost six consecutive league matches for the first time in their history, conceding 20 goals in the process.
- Saints have conceded 20 goals in their seven Premier League fixtures this year having let in just 19 in their 16 matches in 2020.
- Their tally of 16 Premier League points lost from winning positions this season is more than any other side.
- Danny Ings is one of only four players to score 30 Premier League goals since the start of last season.
- Ings' Premier League minutes-per-goal ratio for Southampton (161) is the best of any Saints player with 15 goals or more to their name.
Chelsea
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their six matches in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took over, winning five and conceding just once.
- Only Aston Villa (11) and Manchester City (14) have kept more clean sheets than Chelsea's 11 this season.
- They have the highest passing accuracy (87%) in the top-flight.
- Thomas Tuchel could become the first Chelsea manager since Carlo Ancelotti in 2009 to win his first three Premier League away games.
- Timo Werner scored his first Premier League goal for Chelsea in the corresponding meeting in October.
- With five goals and five assists, Werner has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Chelsea player this season.