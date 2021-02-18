Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton12:30ChelseaChelsea
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Chelsea

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham - who has scored four times for Chelsea in 2021 - will miss the trip to Southampton with an ankle injury

TEAM NEWS

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a definite absentee with the hamstring injury sustained in Sunday's defeat against Wolves.

He joins Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo on the sidelines.

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is a definite absentee with an ankle injury he picked up in Monday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

But midfielder Kai Havertz could be available for selection again after a recent knock.

Chelsea's Timo Werner

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea have won the last five Premier League meetings at Southampton.
  • Saints have won only one of the last 11 meetings in all competitions, drawing two and losing eight.

Southampton

  • Southampton have lost six consecutive league matches for the first time in their history, conceding 20 goals in the process.
  • Saints have conceded 20 goals in their seven Premier League fixtures this year having let in just 19 in their 16 matches in 2020.
  • Their tally of 16 Premier League points lost from winning positions this season is more than any other side.
  • Danny Ings is one of only four players to score 30 Premier League goals since the start of last season.
  • Ings' Premier League minutes-per-goal ratio for Southampton (161) is the best of any Saints player with 15 goals or more to their name.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in their six matches in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took over, winning five and conceding just once.
  • Only Aston Villa (11) and Manchester City (14) have kept more clean sheets than Chelsea's 11 this season.
  • They have the highest passing accuracy (87%) in the top-flight.
  • Thomas Tuchel could become the first Chelsea manager since Carlo Ancelotti in 2009 to win his first three Premier League away games.
  • Timo Werner scored his first Premier League goal for Chelsea in the corresponding meeting in October.
  • With five goals and five assists, Werner has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Chelsea player this season.

Saturday 20th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City24175249153456
2Man Utd24137450311946
3Leicester24144642261646
4Chelsea24126640241642
5West Ham2412663728942
6Liverpool24117645321340
7Everton2311483533237
8Aston Villa22113836241236
9Tottenham23106736251136
10Arsenal24104103125634
11Leeds23102114042-232
12Wolves2486102532-730
13Southampton2385103039-929
14Crystal Palace2485112742-1529
15Burnley2476111830-1227
16Brighton2451182530-526
17Newcastle2474132540-1525
18Fulham24310112032-1219
19West Brom2427151955-3613
20Sheff Utd2432191540-2511
