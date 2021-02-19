Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool17:30EvertonEverton
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is treated after injuring his knee following a tackle by Everton's Jordan Pickford
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for the season with the knee injury he suffered in a tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in October

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and James Milner are both doubts and will face fitness tests.

Naby Keita could be involved but Diogo Jota is not yet fit.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to start after missing two matches with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Allan is also available for the first time since mid-December after a hamstring injury of his own, but Yerry Mina has a calf problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty:external-link They've met at more crucial times in more successful seasons, but the 238th coming together of Liverpool and Everton sees both sides desperate for the kind of boost which a derby victory can bring.

Liverpool have won just two of their last 10 league games, and Everton only one of their past six.

Perhaps that urgent need for a lift might be good for the game? When backed into a corner Liverpool and Everton are likely to come out fighting.

It feels that this is more likely to be a passionate scrap - akin to October's 2-2 draw - rather than a sterile exercise in suffocation, such as last season's 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

Neither Reds nor Blues need reminding that it's more than 21 years since Everton won at Anfield, and 23 meetings in all competitions since Everton beat Liverpool anywhere.

That run must end sometime.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have only taken one point from their past three games so they are hardly flying, but they seem to be far better away from home at the moment - and of course Liverpool have suddenly found it hard to get a result at Anfield, which is another reason Everton will fancy their chances.

You know Carlo Ancelotti's side will be feisty and they have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back to lead their attack. If he plays, he will be a handful.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Architects frontman Sam Carter

Liverpool's Mo Salah is congratulated after scoring against Leicester
The Reds' first top-flight goal was netted by Harry Bradshaw in a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers in September 1894

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in the past 23 meetings in all competitions (W11, D12). It's the longest run without defeat against an opponent in their history.
  • Everton's current 20-match winless streak against Liverpool in the top flight is their worst against a single opponent.
  • This is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history, with 24 matches ending level.
  • It has also produced a record 22 red cards.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool have lost three consecutive league matches for the first time since November 2014.
  • The Reds have only twice endured four Premier League defeats in a row: September 1993 and November to December 2002.
  • The only reigning champions to lose more than three successive Premier League fixtures are Leicester City, who lost five in a row from January to February 2017.
  • Liverpool have lost five of their eight Premier League games in 2021, as many as they lost in 72 matches in 2019 and 2020 combined.
  • They could lose four home league matches in succession for only the second time in their history, having done so in 1923-24. No reigning top-flight champion has suffered four home league defeats in a row since Everton in 1928-29.

Everton

  • Everton have only averaged a point per game from their eight league fixtures in 2021.
  • Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in seven Premier League away matches (W5, D2) and can equal the club record of eight without defeat, achieved in 2010 and again in 2016.
  • Only in their title-winning season of 1984-85 have the Toffees won more than seven of their opening 12 away fixtures of a league season.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin needs one goal to equal Everton's club record of scoring nine away goals in a Premier League season, set by Romelu Lukaku in both 2015-16 and 2016-17.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City24175249153456
2Man Utd24137450311946
3Leicester24144642261646
4Chelsea24126640241642
5West Ham2412663728942
6Liverpool24117645321340
7Everton2311483533237
8Aston Villa22113836241236
9Tottenham23106736251136
10Arsenal24104103125634
11Leeds23102114042-232
12Wolves2486102532-730
13Southampton2385103039-929
14Crystal Palace2485112742-1529
15Burnley2476111830-1227
16Brighton2451182530-526
17Newcastle2474132540-1525
18Fulham24310112032-1219
19West Brom2427151955-3613
20Sheff Utd2432191540-2511
View full Premier League table

