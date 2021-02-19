Manchester United v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his team after Thursday's win at Real Sociedad

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will assess the fitness of Edinson Cavani and Donnie van de Beek, who were both left out of the Europa League squad on Thursday with muscular injuries.

Scott McTominay is a doubt after he was substituted at Real Sociedad, while Paul Pogba remains out.

Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez is back in training and could feature against Wolves next weekend.

Jeff Hendrick returns from suspension but Callum Wilson is still sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle are the team that everyone in the bottom three thinks they can catch - realistically they are the only other team who could still be dragged into the relegation places.

The Magpies are not playing well and that gives the sides below them hope that if they keep going they can catch them.

I don't see anything happening at Old Trafford to change that.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Architects frontman and Man Utd fan Sam Carter

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won four of their past five Premier League games against Newcastle United, including 4-1 victories in the two most recent meetings.

Newcastle's solitary win in their last 37 attempts in all competitions at Old Trafford was by 1-0 in the Premier League in December 2013.

The Magpies have lost 10 Premier League fixtures versus United after scoring the opening goal.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won just one of their last five Premier League games. However, they have lost just once in 18 league matches (W11, D6).

United have recovered 22 points from losing positions this season, 10 more than any other team.

They have conceded the opening goal in 11 league games this season but recovered to win an unrivalled seven of them.

All four of United's defeats this season have come at Old Trafford. They have conceded 18 goals at home, one more than in total last season.

Bruno Fernandes has scored 22 goals and set up 16 in 38 Premier League appearances. Only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have been directly involved in more goals in Europe's top five leagues since Fernandes' debut.

Luke Shaw has provided a career-best five Premier League assists this season, including four in his past three appearances.

Newcastle United