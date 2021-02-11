FA Cup draw: Everton host Man City, Leicester face Man Utd in quarter-finals
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
Everton will host Premier League leaders Manchester City and Leicester City face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
The Toffees beat Tottenham 5-4 in a classic tie to reach the last eight.
The match at the King Power Stadium sees the top-flight's third-placed side host the team in second.
In the other ties, Bournemouth play Southampton in a south coast derby while Barnsley or Chelsea will host Sheffield United.
Saints booked their place in the quarter-finals with an impressive 2-0 win at Wolves.
The ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of 20 and 21 March.
Full quarter-final draw:
Everton v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Southampton
Leicester City v Manchester United
Barnsley or Chelsea v Sheffield United
