Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Leeds United have lost their last four Premier League games when Kalvin Phillips has been unavailable

TEAM NEWS

Injured Wolves pair Willy Boly and Daniel Podence are getting closer to full fitness but will definitely miss Friday's visit of Leeds United.

Forward Raul Jimenez is now training individually outdoors but is still a long way away from a return.

Leeds United captain Kalvin Phillips is unavailable due to a calf problem and is joined on the sidelines by Rodrigo.

Mateusz Klich has been playing with a hip injury in recent weeks but is available along with Diego Llorente.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won their last four league matches against Leeds, scoring nine goals and conceding just once.

Leeds have won two of their last three away league meetings, more than they had in their previous 16 visits to Molineux.

Wolves are unbeaten in the last eight top-flight home meetings, winning five and drawing three.

Wolves

Wolves have won two of their last three Premier League games - as many as they had in their previous 14 matches in the competition.

They are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since October.

Wolves haven't opened the scoring in any of their last 14 league games.

Ruben Neves has scored four goals in seven Premier League appearances in 2021 having failed to find the net in his 34 league games last year.

Aside from three own goals by Chris Smalling, Tammy Abraham and Dan Burn, Wolves' last 98 Premier League goals have been scored by non-English players.

Leeds United