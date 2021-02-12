Last updated on .From the section Football

Oldham organised an early pitch inspection to help out Exeter, who were set to travel on Friday

Oldham Athletic have called off their home game with Exeter City after an early pitch inspection was carried out at Boundary Park on Friday.

The playing surface was deemed to be unplayable with little chance of a thaw in time for Saturday's scheduled League Two kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

Exeter City travelled to Barrow in midweek, only for the game to be called off an hour before kick-off.

A new date of Tuesday, 23 March has been agreed for the rescheduled game.

Boundary Park is one of the highest grounds in Britain in terms of height above sea level, below only West Bromwich Albion's Hawthorns and Port Vale's Vale Park.