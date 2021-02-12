Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Ryan Shawcross has made 451 appearances for Stoke City since first moving from Manchester United, initially on loan, in 2007

Stoke City star Ryan Shawcross is being lined up to finish his career in Major League Soccer in the United States.

The 33-year-old Potters club captain has been linked with Inter Miami, the MLS club owned by David Beckham and managed by Phil Neville.

And central defender Shawcross, who has made just one start this season, has been told he can leave with Stoke manager Michael O'Neill's blessing.

"It's come at a good time in his career," O'Neill told BBC Radio Stoke.

"This is a great opportunity for him.

"He's had a fantastic career here and given his all for Stoke City.

"But he wants to explore opportunities and, if that is to see out his career in the MLS, then I give him my blessing."

Club legend Shawcross has made 451 appearances for Stoke since first being signed on loan from Manchester United in August 2007, before completing a £1m move the following January.

But, after overcoming a long-term back problem, his game time has been limited over the last two seasons since breaking his leg in pre-season in August 2019.

He completed 90 minutes just twice in five starts under O'Neill in 2019-20, and has made only two substitute appearances in the Championship this season, as well as starting last month's FA Cup defeat by Leicester which may now prove to be his final appearance,

Shawcross is contracted to the end of this season, but Stoke have the option of coming to an agreement over the rest of his deal.

"I know talks are ongoing between Ryan and the club and the MLS club," said O'Neill. "I believe we're close. Ryan's very keen to see things move forward and I anticipate something will happen shortly on that."