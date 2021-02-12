Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sophie Ingle has won the Women's Super League, League Cup and Community Shield with Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal to remain with the reigning Women's Super League champions until 2023.

Wales captain Ingle recently surpassed 100 appearances for the Blues, having rejoined the club in summer 2018.

The 29-year-old previously left Chelsea in 2014 for Bristol City and moved on to Liverpool in December 2015.

"When I was first here many years ago, we were semi-professional," Ingle told the club's website. external-link

"I used to drive here two, three times a week to train in the evenings and then come up on the weekend to play.

"We didn't have the facilities we have now. Since Emma [Hayes] has come in she has been pushing year after year to progress this football club and this women's team."

In November 2020, Ingle's WSL goal for Chelsea against Arsenal was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award.