Scotland has been hit with a snow flurry this week

A pitch inspection has been called for Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting between Ross County and Hibernian.

The call on the match will be taken at 14:00 GMT on Friday, with two Championship fixtures already off due to wintry weather.

Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee and Raith Rovers v Ayr United are both postponed due to snow.

Saturday's Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Morton game is also subject to a Friday inspection at 13:30.

A date for the re-arranged fixture for Dundee's visit to Fife has yet to be announced.