Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last weekend was one of the lowest-scoring fixture cards this season with Amy Irons and Peter Lovenkrands sharing a 20-20 draw.
But can the presenter of The Nine net a winner this week? She is going up against former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart, who scored just 30 points last time out.
|Amy
|Michael
|Aberdeen v St Mirren
|1-0
|2-1
|Dundee Utd v Livingston
|2-2
|1-1
|Motherwell v Hamilton Academical
|2-0
|2-0
|Rangers v Kilmarnock
|2-1
|3-1
|Ross County v Hibernian
|P-P
|P-P
|St Johnstone v Celtic
|2-3
|1-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Aberdeen v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Michael's prediction: 2-1
Dundee Utd v Livingston
Amy's prediction: 2-2
Michael's prediction: 1-1
Motherwell v Hamilton Academical
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Michael's prediction: 2-0
Rangers v Kilmarnock
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Michael's prediction: 3-1
St Johnstone v Celtic (Sun, 12:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 2-3
Michael's prediction: 1-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Chris Iwelumo
|70 & 40
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Peter Lovenkrands
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Shelley Kerr
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1,310
|Pundits
|1,210
|Amy v Pundits
|P26
|W9
|D8
|L9