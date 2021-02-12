Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last weekend was one of the lowest-scoring fixture cards this season with Amy Irons and Peter Lovenkrands sharing a 20-20 draw.

But can the presenter of The Nine net a winner this week? She is going up against former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart, who scored just 30 points last time out.

AmyMichael
Aberdeen v St Mirren1-02-1
Dundee Utd v Livingston2-21-1
Motherwell v Hamilton Academical2-02-0
Rangers v Kilmarnock2-13-1
Ross County v HibernianP-PP-P
St Johnstone v Celtic2-31-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Michael's prediction: 2-1

Dundee Utd v Livingston

Dundee Utd v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Michael's prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

Motherwell v Hamilton

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Michael's prediction: 2-0

Rangers v Kilmarnock

Rangers v Kilmarnock

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Michael's prediction: 3-1

St Johnstone v Celtic (Sun, 12:00 GMT)

St Johnstone v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 2-3

Michael's prediction: 1-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Chris Iwelumo70 & 40
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Peter Lovenkrands20
Steven Pressley10
Shelley Kerr10
Total scores
Amy1,310
Pundits1,210
Amy v Pundits
P26W9D8L9

