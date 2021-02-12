Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Issa Diop, middle left, was substitued at half-time against Manchester United

West Ham manager David Moyes has praised his club's medical team for how they handled Issa Diop following his clash of heads with Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

The defender played on at Old Trafford on Tuesday after an initial assessment but was then replaced at half-time following further checks.

Diop has since been checked again and found not to have had concussion.

"My medical team took the right action," said Moyes.

"It was a tough one because we were short of players. But Issa had a bump on his head, which was a bit of an egg so we took him off. Interestingly, Anthony Martial played on.

"We felt we did the things which were the best for our player."

Leading brain injury charity Headway criticised the decision to allow Diop, who is line to play in Monday's Premier League encounter with Sheffield United, to return to the game after a two-minute check and said the protocols put in place for the use of concussion substitutes are "deeply flawed".

A debate has generated over whether temporary substitutes would have been a better method of dealing with such situations.

However, they have not been included in the protocols, which are being conducted on a trial basis in English football until the end of the season.

"He didn't have concussion and he doesn't have concussion," said Moyes. "The tests have all come back clear.

"I am sure not every head knock should lead to concussion or a big discussion about it. It is a little bit in fashion that people are bringing it to attention.

"From what I have seen the medical team have handled it very well."