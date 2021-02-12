Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield beat Ballymena 3-2 when the sides met at the Showgrounds in October

Saturday's game between Ballymena United and Premiership pacesetters Linfield is in doubt because of the wintry weather.

There will be a 10:00 GMT pitch inspection at the Showgrounds on Saturday to determine if the match can go ahead.

Snow is forecast for Northern Ireland on Saturday so other fixtures may be affected.

Linfield are five points clear at the top with United in sixth.