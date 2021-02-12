Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

The Puskas Arena is a 67,215-capacity venue opened in November 2019

Tottenham's away leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Austrian side Wolfsberger will be played in Budapest because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The first leg tie, which takes place on 18 February, will be played at the Puskas Arena (17:55 GMT).

The second leg is scheduled to take place on 24 February in London.

Spurs are at Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday (17:30 GMT) before heading to Budapest.

On Tuesday, Manchester United's last-32 first-leg match, away to Spanish side Real Sociedad, was moved to Juventus' Allianz Stadium.

Arsenal's home leg of their Europa League tie against Portuguese side Benfica will be played in Athens.