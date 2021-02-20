Championship
CardiffCardiff City15:00PrestonPreston North End
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Preston North End

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich30187541241761
2Brentford30169556322457
3Watford31169640211957
4Swansea28168436152156
5Reading30156944341051
6Bournemouth301310744281649
7Cardiff30127114233943
8Middlesbrough30127113431343
9Stoke30101283433142
10Barnsley29126113335-242
11Millwall3091473027341
12Blackburn291161243331039
13Preston30123153438-439
14Bristol City30123152941-1239
15Luton29107122331-837
16QPR2899102833-536
17Derby3097142232-1034
18Nottm Forest3089132531-633
19Huddersfield3096153444-1033
20Coventry30710132742-1531
21Rotherham2885153339-629
22Sheff Wed2997132131-1028
23Birmingham30610142137-1628
24Wycombe2947182251-2919
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport