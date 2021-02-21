League Two
NewportNewport County0Forest GreenForest Green Rovers1

Newport County v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Townsend
  • 32Shephard
  • 6Farquharson
  • 28Demetriou
  • 3Haynes
  • 10Sheehan
  • 4Labadie
  • 20HartiganBooked at 34mins
  • 19Telford
  • 18Maynard
  • 27Scrimshaw

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 8Dolan
  • 9Amond
  • 14Lewis
  • 16Gambin
  • 22Ellison
  • 29Taylor

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 24Thomas
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 5Stokes
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 3BernardBooked at 34mins
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 8Adams
  • 6Cargill
  • 23Davison
  • 11Cadden
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 7Hutchinson
  • 10Collins
  • 17Bailey
  • 18Young
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 25Richardson
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Newport County 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

  3. Post update

    Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Newport County 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Josh Davison (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamille Matt.

  5. Post update

    Dominic Telford (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Hartigan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Maynard (Newport County).

  9. Post update

    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Sheehan with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Ryan Haynes (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers).

  15. Booking

    Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Anthony Hartigan (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Priestley Farquharson (Newport County).

  18. Post update

    Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Priestley Farquharson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge30157847281952
2Forest Green27139537261148
3Cheltenham28138737261147
4Morecambe2913793940-146
5Salford28129738231545
6Tranmere2813693734345
7Newport2712873729844
8Exeter271110649341543
9Carlisle25134835241143
10Bolton29118103640-441
11Leyton Orient28116113530539
12Crawley2710893735238
13Bradford27107103131037
14Walsall2881373537-237
15Harrogate29106133337-436
16Scunthorpe27112143135-435
17Oldham28105134652-635
18Mansfield2871383739-234
19Port Vale2996144144-333
20Colchester2871293037-733
21Stevenage30712112431-733
22Southend2966171845-2724
23Barrow2758143239-723
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC