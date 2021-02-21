Newport County v Forest Green Rovers

First Half ends, Newport County 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Townsend
- 32Shephard
- 6Farquharson
- 28Demetriou
- 3Haynes
- 10Sheehan
- 4Labadie
- 20HartiganBooked at 34mins
- 19Telford
- 18Maynard
- 27Scrimshaw
Substitutes
- 1King
- 8Dolan
- 9Amond
- 14Lewis
- 16Gambin
- 22Ellison
- 29Taylor
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 24Thomas
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 5Stokes
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3BernardBooked at 34mins
- 20Whitehouse
- 8Adams
- 6Cargill
- 23Davison
- 11Cadden
- 14Matt
Substitutes
- 1McGee
- 7Hutchinson
- 10Collins
- 17Bailey
- 18Young
- 21Wagstaff
- 25Richardson
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
Post update
Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Josh Davison (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamille Matt.
Post update
Dominic Telford (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Hartigan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Maynard (Newport County).
Post update
Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Sheehan with a cross.
Post update
Ryan Haynes (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers).
Booking
Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Anthony Hartigan (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Priestley Farquharson (Newport County).
Post update
Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Priestley Farquharson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers).
Match report to follow.