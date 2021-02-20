League Two
SalfordSalford City15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Peninsula Stadium

Salford City v Carlisle United

League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge29147844281649
2Forest Green27139537261148
3Cheltenham27138637241347
4Salford27128737221544
5Newport2712873729844
6Tranmere2713593532344
7Exeter271110649341543
8Morecambe2812793739-243
9Carlisle24133834231142
10Leyton Orient27115113429538
11Bolton28108103540-538
12Walsall2781273436-236
13Harrogate28106123234-236
14Crawley269893635135
15Mansfield2771373736134
16Bradford2697102931-234
17Oldham27104134450-634
18Colchester2771283036-633
19Port Vale2895144043-332
20Scunthorpe26102142834-632
21Stevenage29711112330-732
22Southend2866161844-2624
23Barrow2658133137-623
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
