Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay is set for a switch to MLS side Philadelphia Union, with the US transfer window still open. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond will be stepping up his plans to get Celtic back on top with the taunts of former Rangers chairman Dave King ringing in his ears, says the club's ex-striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

"He is a big leader in the group," says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, who hopes to keep 39-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor on beyond the summer. (Herald) external-link

"I watched it about six or seven times," says Steven Gerrard of Allan McGregor's angry post-match interview as the Rangers boss seeks a response to last weekend's draw at Hamilton. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"Any team would miss a player of that quality," says Celtic boss Neil Lennon as Scotland winger James Forrest nears a return from a long injury lay-off. (Daily Record) external-link

Rejecting bids for midfielder Allan Campbell was "one of the best bits of business we did" in January, says Motherwell assistant manager Chris Lucketti. (Daily Record) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin slams Greg Taylor, saying his seven-year-old son wouldn't have gone down with the contact involved for the Celtic defender to gain a penalty against his team on Wednesday. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs defender Darren McGregor, 35, is enjoying his return to the first team and has reveals how he's managing to spice up the latter stages of his career thanks to daily doses of turmeric. (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale is pleading with the SPFL not to rearrange the postponed match with Hamilton on the Wednesday prior to their Betfred Cup final against St Johnstone two weeks tomorrow. (Daily Express, print edition)