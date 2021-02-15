Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers have launched an internal investigation after police broke up a party in Glasgow on Sunday.

Scotland is under strict Covid-19 lockdown restrictions with no indoor mixing of households allowed under normal circumstances.

The Scottish Premiership club issued a short statement on Twitter.

"Rangers are aware of an alleged incident which is subject to an internal investigation," the Scottish Premiership leaders said.

"We will make no further comment."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We received a report of a gathering at a property in Hayburn Lane, Glasgow, around 1.10am on Sunday, 14 February.

"Officers attended and those in attendance left. Ten people were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations."

It is not clear if any Rangers players were at the party or whether any were among those issued with fines.

Rangers' investigation comes two months after Jordan Jones and George Edmundson were handed two-week club suspensions for breaching Covid protocols by attending an illegal house party.

Northern Ireland winger Jones and defender Edmundson were subsequently handed seven-match bans by the Scottish Football Association.

Both of the fringe players moved on loan to English clubs in January, Jones to Sunderland and Edmundson to Derby County.