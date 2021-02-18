Women's European Championship Qualifying - Group E
Cyprus WomenCyprus Women13:00ScotlandScotland
Venue: AEK Arena

Cyprus v Scotland: Rachel Corsie eager to make point despite campaign being over

European Championship qualifier: Cyprus v Scotland
Venue: AEK Arena, Larnaca Date: Friday, 19 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT
Celtic midfielder Lisa Robertson is the only uncapped player in the Scotland squad for the European Championship qualifying double header with Cyprus and Portugal.

November's SWPL player of the month is in line to make her first appearance at the age of 28.

Team-mate Natalie Ross is back in the squad for the first time in 12 years.

Kim Little, Chloe Arthur, Hannah Godfrey, Christie Murray and Kirsty Smith are all missing through injury.

Scotland can no longer qualify for the Euros, and these are Scotland's first games under interim coach Stuart McLaren following the departure of Shelley Kerr.

'We feel we've underachieved'

Scotland lost to Finland at Easter Road in December, which ended their hopes of finishing in the top two of the group.

Captain Rachel Corsie was given special dispensation to travel to Scotland from the USA in order to take part in a training camp ahead of the games.

She said: "For me being selected and representing your country is still the greatest privilege and honour. It's great that it's possible to be here.

"It was really hard in the weeks that followed [Finland defeat]. It feels like we've underachieved and it's a failure, and that's one of the worst feelings you can have in sport.

"But we have an excellent group of players that has so much potential still to give, and that's exciting to be involved with the national team and have those prospects ahead of us."

Friday 19th February 2021

