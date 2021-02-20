Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Dundee United - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on

Rangers will be without captain James Tavernier and striker Kemar Roofe since both were injured in Thursday's 4-3 win at Royal Antwerp and require MRI scans to decide how long they will be out of action for.

Roofe was suspended for the Tangerines showdown in any case, while midfielder Bongani Zungu, defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey and young goalkeeper Brian Kinnear have been dropped from the squad and told to self-isolate after breaching Covid-19 rules.

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe returns after being omitted from the Ibrox club's European squad and Alfredo Morelos is available after a domestic three-match suspension.

Dundee United's Peter Pawlett is suspended following his sending off during last weekend's win over Livingston and fellow midfielder Dillon Powers is recovering from a head injury.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The focus is very much on us and how we play. Our home form has been outstanding this season. The important thing is to get the boys recovered, physically and mentally, because we know it will be a good test."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "We just concentrate on self-improvement and we were disappointed with our last visit to Ibrox (a 4-0 defeat). We want to go down to Glasgow and make more of a dent on Rangers, that's the next step for us."

Did you know? Dundee United have lost each of their last four top-flight visits to Rangers since a 3-2 win in April 2011 under Peter Houston.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers2925406986179
2Celtic29197364224264
3Hibernian29157740261452
4Aberdeen30121083129246
5Livingston29126113634242
6St Mirren2997132734-734
7Dundee Utd29810112638-1234
8St Johnstone30710132839-1131
9Motherwell2978142643-1729
10Kilmarnock3074192641-1525
11Hamilton2966172855-2724
12Ross County2865172153-3223
View full Scottish Premiership table

