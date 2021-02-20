Rangers v Dundee United - team news, stats & selectors

Follow live coverage from 14:00

Rangers will be without captain James Tavernier and striker Kemar Roofe since both were injured in Thursday's 4-3 win at Royal Antwerp and require MRI scans to decide how long they will be out of action for.

Roofe was suspended for the Tangerines showdown in any case, while midfielder Bongani Zungu, defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey and young goalkeeper Brian Kinnear have been dropped from the squad and told to self-isolate after breaching Covid-19 rules.

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe returns after being omitted from the Ibrox club's European squad and Alfredo Morelos is available after a domestic three-match suspension.

Dundee United's Peter Pawlett is suspended following his sending off during last weekend's win over Livingston and fellow midfielder Dillon Powers is recovering from a head injury.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The focus is very much on us and how we play. Our home form has been outstanding this season. The important thing is to get the boys recovered, physically and mentally, because we know it will be a good test."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "We just concentrate on self-improvement and we were disappointed with our last visit to Ibrox (a 4-0 defeat). We want to go down to Glasgow and make more of a dent on Rangers, that's the next step for us."

Did you know? Dundee United have lost each of their last four top-flight visits to Rangers since a 3-2 win in April 2011 under Peter Houston.

