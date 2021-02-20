Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County19:30CelticCeltic
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 18:30

Ross County midfielder Iain Vigurs is suspended, while defenders Tom Grivosti and Connor Randall have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Celtic duo Mohamed Elyounoussi (knock) and Shane Duffy (Achilles) will be assessed, while winger James Forrest has had a small setback in his rehabilitation following ankle surgery but could join training next week.

Ross County defender Callum Morris: "Any player in this division wants to pit themselves against the top players that the likes of Rangers and Celtic have and put in a good performance. The games where you are tested are always the best one in my eyes. I don't think it's beneficial to anyone if you are cruising about. If you are not switched on, you are liable to make mistakes."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We are just looking forward to the games now and keeping that winning form going, keep that winning groove and the level of performance going as best we can until the end of the season and see where it takes us."

Did you know? Ross County are winless in 22 Scottish Premiership games against Celtic (D5 L17) since a 3-2 win at home in March 2013.

Pick your Ross County XI

Pick your Celtic XI

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers2925406986179
2Celtic29197364224264
3Hibernian29157740261452
4Aberdeen3013983229348
5Livingston29117113635140
6St Mirren2998122834-635
7Dundee Utd29810112638-1234
8St Johnstone3089133139-833
9Motherwell2977152646-2028
10Kilmarnock3073202642-1624
11Hamilton2966172855-2724
12Ross County2865172153-3223
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport