Granada v Atlético Madrid

Goal! Granada CF 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Granada
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 2Foulquier
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 6Sánchez
- 20Vallejo
- 15Neva
- 11Machís
- 8EtekiSubstituted forHerreraat 58'minutes
- 19Montoro
- 24Kenedy
- 23Molina
Substitutes
- 3Pérez
- 4Gonalons
- 10Rodríguez Díaz
- 12Quina
- 13Escandell
- 14Vico Villegas
- 16Díaz
- 18Marín
- 21Herrera
- 26Soro
- 35Santos da Costa
- 38Plomer
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 4KondogbiaSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 45'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 21Carrasco
- 8SaúlBooked at 43mins
- 10Correa
- 9SuárezBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 5Torreira
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 24Vrsaljko
- 27Camello
- 28García
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kenedy (Granada CF).
Post update
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Kenedy (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Carlos Neva.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Yangel Herrera replaces Yan Eteki.
Post update
Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dimitri Foulquier.
Post update
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kenedy (Granada CF).
Post update
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yan Eteki (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Ángel Correa following a set piece situation.