Spanish La Liga
GranadaGranada0Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1

Granada v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Granada

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 2Foulquier
  • 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 6Sánchez
  • 20Vallejo
  • 15Neva
  • 11Machís
  • 8EtekiSubstituted forHerreraat 58'minutes
  • 19Montoro
  • 24Kenedy
  • 23Molina

Substitutes

  • 3Pérez
  • 4Gonalons
  • 10Rodríguez Díaz
  • 12Quina
  • 13Escandell
  • 14Vico Villegas
  • 16Díaz
  • 18Marín
  • 21Herrera
  • 26Soro
  • 35Santos da Costa
  • 38Plomer

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 4KondogbiaSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 45'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 21Carrasco
  • 8SaúlBooked at 43mins
  • 10Correa
  • 9SuárezBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 5Torreira
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 27Camello
  • 28García
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Granada CF 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kenedy (Granada CF).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Kenedy (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Carlos Neva.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Granada CF. Yangel Herrera replaces Yan Eteki.

  9. Post update

    Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dimitri Foulquier.

  12. Post update

    Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kenedy (Granada CF).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yan Eteki (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Ángel Correa following a set piece situation.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid21164142123052
2Real Madrid22144439192046
3Barcelona21134444202443
4Sevilla21133531161542
5Villarreal2281223122936
6Real Sociedad2298536201635
7Granada238782636-1031
8Real Betis2293102937-830
9Celta Vigo237882934-529
10Levante216963131027
11Ath Bilbao2174102826225
12Valencia225982830-224
13Getafe2266101728-1124
14Cádiz2266102035-1524
15Osasuna2257102131-1022
16Alavés2257101929-1022
17Eibar2248101825-720
18Real Valladolid2248102133-1220
19Elche213991931-1218
20Huesca22210101832-1416
View full Spanish La Liga table

