Barcelona v Alavés

BarcelonaBarcelona20:00AlavésAlavés
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|21
|16
|4
|1
|42
|12
|30
|52
|2
|Real Madrid
|22
|14
|4
|4
|39
|19
|20
|46
|3
|Barcelona
|21
|13
|4
|4
|44
|20
|24
|43
|4
|Sevilla
|21
|13
|3
|5
|31
|16
|15
|42
|5
|Villarreal
|22
|8
|12
|2
|31
|22
|9
|36
|6
|Real Sociedad
|22
|9
|8
|5
|36
|20
|16
|35
|7
|Granada
|23
|8
|7
|8
|26
|36
|-10
|31
|8
|Real Betis
|22
|9
|3
|10
|29
|37
|-8
|30
|9
|Celta Vigo
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|34
|-5
|29
|10
|Levante
|21
|6
|9
|6
|31
|31
|0
|27
|11
|Ath Bilbao
|21
|7
|4
|10
|28
|26
|2
|25
|12
|Valencia
|22
|5
|9
|8
|28
|30
|-2
|24
|13
|Getafe
|22
|6
|6
|10
|17
|28
|-11
|24
|14
|Cádiz
|22
|6
|6
|10
|20
|35
|-15
|24
|15
|Osasuna
|22
|5
|7
|10
|21
|31
|-10
|22
|16
|Alavés
|22
|5
|7
|10
|19
|29
|-10
|22
|17
|Eibar
|22
|4
|8
|10
|18
|25
|-7
|20
|18
|Real Valladolid
|22
|4
|8
|10
|21
|33
|-12
|20
|19
|Elche
|21
|3
|9
|9
|19
|31
|-12
|18
|20
|Huesca
|22
|2
|10
|10
|18
|32
|-14
|16