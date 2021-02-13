Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville conceded a late goal on the road for the second game in a row as Portadown snatched a late point

Cliftonville missed an opportunity to move into fourth place in the Irish Premiership table as Portadown struck late to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw at a wintry Shamrock Park.

Rory Hale's second-half strike put the Reds in the driving seat on the hour.

Adam McCallum levelled for the hosts in the 89th-minute with a glancing header from Ben Tilney's corner.

On-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney impressed for Portadown with a string of second-half saves.

With the Shamrock Park ground staff having worked tirelessly to clear the pitch after Saturday's snowfall, it was Portadown who signalled their attacking intent early on when Lee Bonis slipped in behind the Reds defence, and while his finish was clinical, he was rightly flagged for offside.

That, unfortunately, failed to spark the game into life as the first half proved a dire affair devoid of goalmouth action.

But having failed to find their trademark passing game during the opening 45 minutes, Cliftonville looked a much more threatening outfit after the break.

Paul O'Neill twice troubled the Ports defence, first with a scuffed effort hit straight at Jacob Carney after Rory Hale's initial effort had been blocked by Eamon Scannell before dragging a shot wide from a tight angle after having stolen a march on Scannell.

In-form Ryan Curran then saw his goalbound effort blocked by Ports skipper Paul Finnegan after an enterprising burst by Chris Curran down the right flank.

Cliftonville's persistence was rewarded on the hour when Hale scored his third goal since making the switch from north Belfast rivals Crusaders.

Carney, 19, impressed in goal for Portadown with a series of eye-catching saves

While Carney did well to deny O'Neill and Chris Curran efforts in quick succession, there was nothing the 19-year-old could do as Hale latched onto a Ronan Doherty cross before spinning away from Greg Hall and rifling his effort into the top corner.

Carney again displayed his impressive shot-stopping abilities when he produced a flying fingertip save to tip Doherty's 25-yard drive over the bar.

With their young goalkeeper having kept them within touching distance, Portadown levelled in dramatic fashion when McCallum glanced Ben Tilney's corner into the far corner to earn the home side a point.

Although it would have been more had it not been for Ryan O'Reilly's excellent last-ditch tackle to deny Ports substitute striker Stephen Murray a stoppage-time winner during a breathless finish as the home side's winless run extended to eight games.

Cliftonville, who have conceded late goals in four matches (Crusaders, Linfield, Glentoran and Portadown) since the turn of the year, will look to return to winning ways at home to Larne next Saturday with Matthew Tipton's Ports entertaining Glentoran on Tuesday evening.