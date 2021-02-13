Only three National League games survived this weekend's freezing weather

National League officials are committed to publishing the results of all four resolutions around whether the season will continue.

Nearly two weeks after issuing the resolutions, the threshold for determining the outcome in all three leagues is still to be met, although BBC Sport understands it is now quite close.

The void has allowed a number of clubs to take unilateral decisions. National League South outfit Maidstone United have put their first team on furlough external-link and say they will use non-contract and loan players if the vote is to carry on.

The discontent at clubs over the apparent promise of further grant funding beyond December which has not materialised continues and that has not been helped by the threat of sanctions from the National League for failing to fulfil fixtures.

The league has tried to calm tensions by insisting no decisions will taken until the resolutions are determined.

However, it is a delicate balance as they are also trying to protect themselves against clubs calling games off without a satisfactory reason once the effects of the pandemic are over.

The league also know no matter what way the resolutions go, some clubs will not agree with the outcome.

That situation will need to be managed - as will the issue of promotion and relegation, which also involves the English Football League, who have given no indication they are considering an early end to their season.