Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Premier League title defence is over

Klopp frustrated by Foxes' 'offside' equaliser

Liverpool's title defence is over, said manager Jurgen Klopp after his side's late capitulation at Leicester resulted in their fifth loss in seven games.

The Reds were 1-0 up with 12 minutes of the 90 remaining before a succession of errors saw them lose 3-1.

They are fourth, 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

Klopp said: "I don't think we can close the gap. We are not worrying about the title, we are not silly."

Liverpool's 17th centre-back pairing

His team have 24 fewer points than they had at this stage last season, with injuries, particularly in defence, taking their toll on the team.

The Reds lost key Dutch central defender Virgil van Dijk to a long-term injury in October and have also been without England's Joe Gomez, while the club announced earlier in February that Cameroonian Joel Matip would miss the rest of the campaign with an ankle ligament problem.

This prompted a recruitment drive during the January transfer window, with two defenders brought in.

One of those was Turkish player Ozan Kabak, on loan from Schalke, who made his debut against the Foxes on Saturday and was one half of the club's 17th centre-back partnership this season. He was involved in a mix-up with goalkeeper Alisson that led to the home side's second goal in the 81st minute.

James Maddison had equalised for Leicester three minutes earlier before Harvey Barnes added a third five minutes from time. That was the seventh goal Liverpool had conceded in their past two Premier League games - as many as they had conceded in their previous 10. The Reds have now conceded 32 goals in 24 league games this season, just one fewer than they did in the whole of 2019-20.

"We have to win football games and big parts of the football were really good," said Klopp, whose side lost a third consecutive league game for the first time since November 2014.

"We scored a great goal but conceded a strange one and I think it's offside, and the [goal for] 2-1 is a misunderstanding. That had too big an impact on the game. We had to show a different reaction, and the third we gave away too easily."

"We have to avoid mistakes and misunderstandings. Today we didn't do that. The rest of the game was really good. First we have to perform again - results are massively related to the performance."

'The wheels have come off' - pundits react to Liverpool's slump

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown on BBC's Final Score: "That central defensive position is where the problems lie. Alisson is obviously massively at fault, but he is having to help out with a defence he doesn't trust any more.

"Klopp has lost defenders and taken two midfielders out into the defence. That is four changes from the team who did so well and he doesn't need to do that. It is too many.

"Without Gomez and Van Dijk they have one hand tied behind their backs. The wheels have come off. Klopp needs to get that position sorted."

Former England international Karen Carney: "It is the defence - they are not comfortable. Midfielder Jordan Henderson on the left, a new centre-back, and goalkeeper Alisson completely unnerved. Because they were nervy at the back that is why they fall apart.

"Who would have thought Liverpool would be fighting for the top four?"

Will Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker once again present the programme in his underwear if Leicester win their second title in five years?

'Liverpool have not been good enough'

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty

The idea that Liverpool would have a fight on their hands to finish in the top four after romping to the Premier League title last season would have been treated as a laughing matter at the start of the season.

And yet this, after another calamitous late collapse, is where they now find themselves. The Reds are in a genuine dogfight to achieve what would have been a very minimum aim.

Liverpool, bluntly, have not been good enough and the manner in which they shrunk after Leicester's contested equaliser would have been an alarming sight to those used to seeing them bully teams into submission with talent and intensity in recent years.

They possess enough quality to bounce back, not for the title because that has gone, but the top four - but they need to do it quickly otherwise the hole they are currently in will get deeper.

  • I am waiting on a VAR check before I can comment on this article.

    • loveEU replied:
      The key point was when they changed their song from You'll Never Walk Alone to Let's Get Ready To Crumble

  • Becos other teams have figured how to play them

    • loveEU replied:
      They've worked out that if you score more goals than Liverpool, you have a fair chance of beating them.

  • I wish my pal would admit that Liverpool haven’t been good enough and it’s not everyone else’s fault.

    • Buck Steinburger replied:
      Good luck with that...!

  • Why can't people just concede that Leicester has been amazing for the past 5 years?

  • The rest of the countries football fans are extremely happy.

    • 8manutd replied:
      Whys that?

  • Because their luck has finally ran out.

  • Who cares why the wheels have fallen off!??
    It’s just funny that they have.

  • Might as well write next season off as well. van Dijk will need time to get back up to speed and it's not a given he'll be the same player post-injury even when fully fit. Can't keep playing Hendo and Fab at the back though, whole chemistry is off at the moment. In fairness, they played very well today. Was small margins and they're not that far off. They'll be back. And RIP to Klopp's mother.

  • The twelfth man of the fans, VVD, the cod story about Mo Salah being unsettled, an imbalanced team from using midfielders in defense, no leader on the pitch, player burnout... name your reason. Maybe all of the above or none of them.

    • loveEU replied:
      I know there's something fishy about that cod story, but I just can't plaice it.

  • 1) Bad luck
    2) Not fixing problems in time(should have bought CB in the summer and 2 as soon as transfer window opened
    3)Ruin the midfield just to save the defense, we ended up losing both areas.
    4) When players are on bad patch Klopp wasn't shrewd like Fergie used to and decided to stick with them which backfire.

    I can go on and on

    • Jim Jim Falls replied:
      Oh please .. continue .. we're all agog

  • I think the team is still decent and Leicester City players were shocked they got one goal let alone 3! Liverpool will play a lot worse than that and win in the future and using Fabinho and Henderson in central defence hasn't worked for me. We have lost to much in midfield. I would put Fabinho and Henderson back in midfield and try Davies and Ozan at the back, what have we got to lose?

    • Bobbybaggio replied:
      I totally agree, the dynamic of the whole team is gone at the moment with Hendo and Fabinho playing at the back. Put them back into the midfield to at least create some drive and momentum for the front three to feed off. Probably will continue to leak goals but at least they have a chance of creating more than they have since Xmas. Congrats to City, they have handled the current situation the best

  • Towel well and truly thrown in....the perch has woodworm. 🤣

    • Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      My dad wants to know whether Klopp conceding defeat at title race means another 50 years of waiting before Liverpool can win their next title?

  • if Klopp has given up with 14 games to go, season ticket holders should get half their money back.

    • chriswvtr replied:
      🤡

  • I well done Leicester City and well done Brendon Rodgers, quality manager that gets the best out of his team.

  • See he's been spinning the excuse wheel again.

    • OM245 replied:
      can't wait for the meme's 🤤

  • Writing was on the wall after the Leeds Utd Game ..

  • Can we please stop going on about injuries being the reason, luck is part of football, two seasons of relatively good fortune with injuries and Klopp is a genius, a couple of serious ones and out come the violins. Klopp sold half his back up centre halfs and did not replace them, few signings over two years is poor squad management, Klopp has to plan better, the back up options are poor.

  • I have said before in previous posts that the lead-up to Liverpool winning the league would inevitably to a drop-off in form.

    To perform at the levels they did for the previous two seasons (only losing the title by 1 point and winning the champions league) in what has to be considered the most competitive league in the world 'would' take its toll. Add in injuries, a drop in form, no fans etc.

  • Virgil has been plugging the gaps ! One season of minimal injuries and luck (experts at winning refs decisions )coming home to roost on owners

  • It might be a good thing if Liverpool miss out on next seasons Champions League and Europa League placing. They could do with a recharge and a reset. The last 2 or 3 seasons have been extremely intense and I think Klopp and his team are feeling burnout. A season just going for the title or top 4 would give them a needed rest.

    • Miler1878 replied:
      I was thinking the next 5 years might be a good thing !!!!

