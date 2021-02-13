Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jordan Forsythe (left) was sent-off for bringing down Jordan Jenkins in the area in the 88th minute

Two goals from Jonny Frazer helped Carrick Rangers to a stunning 3-1 win over Crusaders at Seaview on Saturday.

Frazer steered a rising shot past Jonny Tuffey in the 11th minute after Cathair Friel flicked on Chris Ramsey's cross.

The forward, on loan from Glentoran, added a second in the 50th minute when he latched on to Kyle Cherry's through ball and flicked the ball past Tuffey.

Philip Lowry scored on 77 but Caolan Loughran netted an 88th-minute penalty after Jordan Forsythe was sent-off.

Forsythe was shown a red card by referee Steven Gregg after hauling down Jordan Jenkins, denying the substitute a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The victory moves Carrick off the foot of the table, level on points with 10th-placed Portadown and new basement outfit Dungannon Swifts ahead of their matches against Cliftonville and Larne respectively.

Crusaders remain third, eight points behind leaders Linfield, as they passed up the opportunity to potentially move above second-placed Larne on goal difference.

The Crues had won the last 13 league meetings between the clubs, scoring an average of four goals per game.

Jonny Frazer's double helped Carrick to a second successive league away win

Carrick opened the scoring against the run of play with their first attack as Frazer, restored to manager Niall Currie's starting line-up, took one touch and fired the ball past Tuffey from 10 yards out.

Paul Heatley and Lowry dragged shots wide and before half-time Carrick had the ball in the net but the referee spotted an infringement ansd the goal did not stand.

Frazer grabbed his second on the counter-attack - Cherry made a surging run from inside his own half and past two home defenders, before threading the ball through for the goalscorer.

Substitute Jamie McGonigle squandered a good chance to pull one back when his weak shot was well saved by Aaron Hogg but Lowry reduced his side's deficit when he rifled a left-foot shot into the top right-hand corner.

Loughran's penalty ensured the win for the visitors, who have now picked up seven points from their last three games, having beaten Dungannon and drawn with Linfield in their previous two outings.

Crusaders have collected just six points from a possible 21 in their last seven top flight matches, winning one, drawing three and losing three.

Stephen Baxter's side had gone 15 matches unbeaten in all competitions at Seaview but have now lost two in a row at home, having gone down 2-1 to Linfield at their north Belfast home last Saturday.