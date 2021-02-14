Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are eyeing up a fresh move for Burnley winger Robbie Brady, with the 29-year-old a free agent in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says St Mirren counterpart Jim Goodwin is "well out of order" for accusing Greg Taylor of diving to win a penalty. (Sunday Mail)

Former Bournemouth head of recruitment David Webb is emerging as an option in Celtic's search for a sporting director. (Mail on Sunday)

Chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick says the St Mirren board want to tie manager Jim Goodwin to a longer deal. (Scottish Sun)

Manager Steven Gerrard salutes midfield pair Steven Davis and Ryan Jack as yesterday's 1-0 win over Kilmarnock nudges Rangers nearer the title. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers defender David Bates, on loan with Cercle Brugge in Belgium, expects his old team to beat Antwerp in the Europa League but says they must keep a close eye on playmaker Lior Refaelov. (Sunday Mail)

On loan Celtic full-back Jonjoe Kenny says he relishes the rawness of the "physical" and "up and down" Scottish game. (Scotland on Sunday)

St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart admits getting out of Celtic was the best thing that could have happened to him. (Sunday Herald)