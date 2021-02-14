Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Gemma Owen is also a coach with Wrexham's Girls teams

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham will be "massive" for the women's game in the area.

Boosting women's football were the among plans announced by the new owners of the National League club.

The new owners said £50,000 will be spent to enhance the women's football programme.

Head of Female Football at The Racecourse Community Foundation, Gemma Owen, welcomed the news.

"Both Ryan and Rob and their representatives are recognising that women's football and girl's football is a growing sport in this country and in north Wales particularly," she said.

"The participation is increasing quite significantly. For them to recognise that is huge in itself.

"The fact that they are recognising that is going to go such a long way and for us to help continue to grow the game here.

"It's going to be huge for the wider area and women's football in north Wales generally."

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney have completed their takeover of the north Wales club.

Reinforcing community values is among the new owners' principles in "moving the club forward" including the women's football programme.

'We're at the start of this journey'

Wrexham Women's senior side have been playing in the North Wales Womens Football League and are among 37 clubs to have applied for the top 24 available places in the restructured Wales women's league.

Gemma Owen, who is also Joint Business Development Manager of the Racecourse Community Foundation, says the new owners' investment will help the girls and women's teams grow.

"It's a huge, huge boost to the female programme that we've got here at the foundation at Wrexham Football Club," Owen added.

"We currently have age range from Under-8s to Under-16 and then we have our women's team, which we have been running for the last couple of years on behalf of the main club.

"But we've got a significant gap in there as well where we need an Under-19s to fit into that gap.

"Not only for the player pathway to be smooth transition all the way through from six years old all the way up, but also it's going to be part of the criteria needed for the women's team to eventually become a Welsh Women's Premier League side.

"Obviously that's the ambition for the women's team and we want to get those building blocks in place ready for that."