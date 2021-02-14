Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Valencia 0.
Karim Benzema scored his 17th goal of the season as Real Madrid claimed a comfortable win over Valencia to return to second in La Liga.
The hosts dominated the first half and deservedly took an early lead when Benzema curled in a precise finish.
Toni Kroos then added a second before the break as he finished off a neat move.
Valencia did not manage a shot on goal until the second half with Maxi Gomez testing Thibaut Courtois from distance.
The win means Real Madrid are five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 28'minutes
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricSubstituted forIscoat 79'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11AsensioSubstituted forArribas Calvoat 71'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 79'minutes
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 13Lunin
- 17Vázquez
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
- 30Arribas Calvo
- 32Chust
- 35Gutiérrez
Valencia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Doménech
- 2CorreiaBooked at 46mins
- 5Gabriel
- 6Reis Ferreira
- 14Gayà
- 18WassSubstituted forLeeat 64'minutes
- 19RacicBooked at 44mins
- 8SolerSubstituted forOlivaat 64'minutes
- 7Gonçalo GuedesBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMusahat 45'minutes
- 22GómezSubstituted forCutroneat 83'minutes
- 21Vallejo GalvánSubstituted forGameiroat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Latorre
- 4Mangala
- 9Gameiro
- 10Oliva
- 11Cutrone
- 16Blanco
- 20Lee
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 25Rivero
- 30Musah
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Valencia 0.
Post update
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Post update
Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yunus Musah.
Post update
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Post update
Thierry Correia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Valencia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Uros Racic (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Post update
Thierry Correia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Patrick Cutrone replaces Maxi Gómez.
Post update
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.
Post update
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Post update
Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Varane with a headed pass.