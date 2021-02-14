Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2ValenciaValencia0

Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Karim Benzema scores in comfortable win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema scores against Valencia
Karim Benzema's goal was his 12th in La Liga

Karim Benzema scored his 17th goal of the season as Real Madrid claimed a comfortable win over Valencia to return to second in La Liga.

The hosts dominated the first half and deservedly took an early lead when Benzema curled in a precise finish.

Toni Kroos then added a second before the break as he finished off a neat move.

Valencia did not manage a shot on goal until the second half with Maxi Gomez testing Thibaut Courtois from distance.

The win means Real Madrid are five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 28'minutes
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricSubstituted forIscoat 79'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forArribas Calvoat 71'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 79'minutes
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 13Lunin
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas Calvo
  • 32Chust
  • 35Gutiérrez

Valencia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Doménech
  • 2CorreiaBooked at 46mins
  • 5Gabriel
  • 6Reis Ferreira
  • 14Gayà
  • 18WassSubstituted forLeeat 64'minutes
  • 19RacicBooked at 44mins
  • 8SolerSubstituted forOlivaat 64'minutes
  • 7Gonçalo GuedesBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMusahat 45'minutes
  • 22GómezSubstituted forCutroneat 83'minutes
  • 21Vallejo GalvánSubstituted forGameiroat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Latorre
  • 4Mangala
  • 9Gameiro
  • 10Oliva
  • 11Cutrone
  • 16Blanco
  • 20Lee
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 25Rivero
  • 30Musah
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Valencia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Valencia 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yunus Musah.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Thierry Correia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Valencia).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Uros Racic (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Thierry Correia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Patrick Cutrone replaces Maxi Gómez.

  14. Post update

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Luka Modric.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Varane with a headed pass.

