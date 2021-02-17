Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers

Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Stone
- 14PerchBooked at 11mins
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 20McLaughlin
- 16Quinn
- 10Maris
- 8O Clarke
- 7CharsleyBooked at 2mins
- 19Reid
- 9Bowery
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 2O'Keeffe
- 3Benning
- 15O'Driscoll
- 21Clarke
- 27Sinclair
- 29Law
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Gilks
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 27Baptiste
- 28John
- 4Williams
- 29Lee
- 14MaddisonSubstituted forDelfounesoat 62'minutes
- 30Afolayan
- 23Isgrove
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 7Delfouneso
- 8Comley
- 18Tutte
- 20Miller
- 24Gnahoua
- 25Thomason
- 32Jackson
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Nathan Delfouneso replaces Marcus Maddison.
Post update
Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Kieran Lee.
Post update
Foul by James Perch (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Lloyd Isgrove (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Alex Baptiste (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Mansfield Town 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Mansfield Town. George Maris tries a through ball, but Harry Charsley is caught offside.
Post update
Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers).
Match report will appear here