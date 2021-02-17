League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town0BoltonBolton Wanderers0

Mansfield Town v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Stone
  • 14PerchBooked at 11mins
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 16Quinn
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 7CharsleyBooked at 2mins
  • 19Reid
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 3Benning
  • 15O'Driscoll
  • 21Clarke
  • 27Sinclair
  • 29Law

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Gilks
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 27Baptiste
  • 28John
  • 4Williams
  • 29Lee
  • 14MaddisonSubstituted forDelfounesoat 62'minutes
  • 30Afolayan
  • 23Isgrove
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 7Delfouneso
  • 8Comley
  • 18Tutte
  • 20Miller
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 25Thomason
  • 32Jackson
Referee:
Antony Coggins

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Nathan Delfouneso replaces Marcus Maddison.

  5. Post update

    Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town).

  8. Post update

    Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Kieran Lee.

  10. Post update

    Foul by James Perch (Mansfield Town).

  11. Post update

    Lloyd Isgrove (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town).

  13. Post update

    Alex Baptiste (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Mansfield Town 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town).

  17. Post update

    Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Mansfield Town. George Maris tries a through ball, but Harry Charsley is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 17th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge29147844281649
2Forest Green27139537261148
3Cheltenham27138637241347
4Salford27128737221544
5Newport2712873729844
6Tranmere2713593532344
7Exeter271110649341543
8Morecambe2812793739-243
9Carlisle24133834231142
10Leyton Orient27115113429538
11Walsall2781273436-236
12Harrogate28106123234-236
13Bolton2899103238-636
14Mansfield2771463533235
15Crawley269893635135
16Bradford2697102931-234
17Oldham27104134450-634
18Colchester2771283036-633
19Port Vale2895144043-332
20Scunthorpe26102142834-632
21Stevenage29711112330-732
22Southend2866161844-2624
23Barrow2658133137-623
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
View full League Two table

