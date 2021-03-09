Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kaminski
- 24Rankin-Costello
- 26Lenihan
- 22Harwood-Bellis
- 15Douglas
- 23Dack
- 19Trybull
- 21Buckley
- 20Brereton
- 39Dolan
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 2Nyambe
- 4Johnson
- 6Downing
- 8Rothwell
- 13Pears
- 16Elliott
- 17Bell
- 27Travis
- 29Evans
Swansea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Woodman
- 26Naughton
- 44Cabango
- 5Guehi
- 23Roberts
- 6Fulton
- 8Grimes
- 24Bidwell
- 14Hourihane
- 9Lowe
- 10A Ayew
Substitutes
- 2Bennett
- 3Manning
- 7Smith
- 15Routledge
- 17Whittaker
- 18Hamer
- 21Dhanda
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 31Cooper
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).
Post update
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Hourihane following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Tom Trybull (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Swansea City).
Post update
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Swansea City).
Post update
Offside, Swansea City. Ben Cabango tries a through ball, but Jamal Lowe is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Swansea City. Jake Bidwell tries a through ball, but André Ayew is caught offside.
Post update
Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.