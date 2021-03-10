The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women19:00Everton WomenEverton Women
Venue: St George's Park

Birmingham City v Everton

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1613214984141
2Man City Women16123151114039
3Man Utd Women16112335161935
4Arsenal Women1592448143429
5Everton Women156452622422
6Reading Women164752127-619
7Brighton Women165381330-1718
8Tottenham Women143381528-1312
9B'ham City Women133281024-1411
10Aston Villa Women1431101137-2610
11Bristol City Women1523101357-449
12West Ham Women1422101432-188
