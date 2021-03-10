Birmingham City v Everton

B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women19:00Everton WomenEverton Women
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|16
|13
|2
|1
|49
|8
|41
|41
|2
|Man City Women
|16
|12
|3
|1
|51
|11
|40
|39
|3
|Man Utd Women
|16
|11
|2
|3
|35
|16
|19
|35
|4
|Arsenal Women
|15
|9
|2
|4
|48
|14
|34
|29
|5
|Everton Women
|15
|6
|4
|5
|26
|22
|4
|22
|6
|Reading Women
|16
|4
|7
|5
|21
|27
|-6
|19
|7
|Brighton Women
|16
|5
|3
|8
|13
|30
|-17
|18
|8
|Tottenham Women
|14
|3
|3
|8
|15
|28
|-13
|12
|9
|B'ham City Women
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|24
|-14
|11
|10
|Aston Villa Women
|14
|3
|1
|10
|11
|37
|-26
|10
|11
|Bristol City Women
|15
|2
|3
|10
|13
|57
|-44
|9
|12
|West Ham Women
|14
|2
|2
|10
|14
|32
|-18
|8
