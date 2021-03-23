Northampton Town v Oxford United

NorthamptonNorthampton Town19:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Line-ups
Northampton
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Mitchell
- 15Kioso
- 28Jones
- 6Horsfall
- 23Mills
- 18Morris
- 17McWilliams
- 8Watson
- 45Marshall
- 29Rose
- 7Hoskins
Substitutes
- 2Harriman
- 5Bolger
- 10Jones
- 11Korboa
- 22Ashley-Seal
- 26Edmondson
- 35Berry
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Stevens
- 14Forde
- 5Moore
- 22Atkinson
- 3Ruffels
- 24Grayson
- 6Gorrin
- 19Agyei
- 8Brannagan
- 25Shodipo
- 11Winnall
Substitutes
- 1Eastwood
- 7Hall
- 9Taylor
- 10Sykes
- 20Hanson
- 28Kelly
- 30Barker
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Match report to follow.