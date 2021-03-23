Barrow v Grimsby Town

BarrowBarrow19:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Dixon
- 14Jones
- 22Davies
- 31Thomas
- 27Barry
- 42Banks
- 4Taylor
- 28Taylor
- 29Eardley
- 9Quigley
- 33James
Substitutes
- 3Brough
- 12Lillis
- 16Beadling
- 26Sea
- 36Devitt
- 39Andrew
Grimsby
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McKeown
- 2Hendrie
- 22Hewitt
- 26Menayese
- 15Clifton
- 4Rose
- 20Matete
- 14Spokes
- 21John-Lewis
- 9Hanson
- 40Payne
Substitutes
- 7Green
- 8Coke
- 10Williams
- 13Battersby
- 16Jackson Jr
- 37Bennett
- 42Lamy
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match report to follow.