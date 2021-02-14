Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan3LazioLazio1

Inter Milan 3-1 Lazio: Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Inter go top

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku is top scorer in Serie A with 16 goals

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up another goal as Inter Milan beat Lazio 3-1 to go top of Serie A.

Lukaku opened the scoring from the penalty spot before hitting his 300th career goal for club and country just before the break.

Substitute Gonzalo Escalante pulled one back for Lazio midway through the second half after a spell of pressure from the visitors.

But Lukaku teed up Lautaro Martinez for a tap in to complete the win.

The result moves Inter above rivals Milan on to 50 points from 22 games before the two sides meet at San Siro next Sunday.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2HakimiBooked at 59minsSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 90+1'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 24EriksenSubstituted forGagliardiniat 72'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forDarmianat 90+1'minutes
  • 9LukakuBooked at 26minsSubstituted forPinamontiat 90+1'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15Young
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Lazio

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Reina
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 14HoedtBooked at 20minsSubstituted forParoloat 45'minutes
  • 33Acerbi
  • 29Lazzari
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6LeivaSubstituted forEscalanteat 45'minutes
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forPereiraat 78'minutes
  • 77Marusic
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forCaicedoat 70'minutes
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forMuriqiat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Pereira
  • 16Parolo
  • 18Escalante
  • 19Lulic
  • 20Caicedo
  • 32Cataldi
  • 37Musacchio
  • 55Furlanetto
  • 71Alia
  • 92Akpa Akpro
  • 94Muriqi
  • 96Fares
Referee:
Michael Fabbri

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 3, Lazio 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Lazio 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Francesco Acerbi.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Pinamonti replaces Romelu Lukaku.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Ivan Perisic.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Achraf Hakimi.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patric with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).

  10. Post update

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini tries a through ball, but Alexis Sánchez is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).

  14. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Marusic with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

  18. Post update

    Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan22155254243050
2AC Milan22154345252049
3Roma22134547351243
4Juventus21126341192242
5Napoli21131745212440
6Atalanta22117449292040
7Lazio2212463730740
8Sassuolo229763633334
9Hellas Verona218672623330
10Sampdoria2293103333030
11Genoa226792431-725
12Bologna2266102936-724
13Spezia2266103038-824
14Udinese2266102331-824
15Benevento2266102542-1724
16Fiorentina2257102235-1322
17Torino2221193241-917
18Cagliari2236132440-1615
19Parma2127121441-2713
20Crotone2233162352-2912
View full Italian Serie A table

