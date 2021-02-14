Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku is top scorer in Serie A with 16 goals

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up another goal as Inter Milan beat Lazio 3-1 to go top of Serie A.

Lukaku opened the scoring from the penalty spot before hitting his 300th career goal for club and country just before the break.

Substitute Gonzalo Escalante pulled one back for Lazio midway through the second half after a spell of pressure from the visitors.

But Lukaku teed up Lautaro Martinez for a tap in to complete the win.

The result moves Inter above rivals Milan on to 50 points from 22 games before the two sides meet at San Siro next Sunday.