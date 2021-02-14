Mondaybackpages

Last updated on .From the section Football

The Mirror points to the online abuse Manchester United's Anthony Martial has received
The Mirror points to the online abuse Manchester United's Anthony Martial has received
The Star shows Arsenal celebrating during their win over Leeds
The Star shows Arsenal celebrating during their win over Leeds
The Times carries a story where Manchester United's Harry Maguire discusses decisions that have gone against them
The Times carries a story where Manchester United's Harry Maguire discusses decisions that have gone against them
The Telegraph shows Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrating as he scored hat-trick against Leeds
The Telegraph shows Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrating as he scored hat-trick against Leeds
The Express leads on Man Utd's draw at West Brom and its implications for the title race
The Express leads on Man Utd's draw at West Brom and its implications for the title race

Top Stories