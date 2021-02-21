Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace have lost all five league matches this season when Wilfried Zaha hasn't played

TEAM NEWS

James McCarthy, who hasn't played this month because of a groin injury, will be given a fitness test.

Wilfried Zaha remains out with a thigh problem and manager Roy Hodgson is unsure when the forward will return.

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey remains out with a similar issue, while Adam Webster's ankle injury will be assessed ahead of the game.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is back in training after a hamstring complaint and will be in the squad for the game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton are unbeaten in six league games and they are the form side going into the M23 derby - they will go above Crystal Palace in the table if they win it.

The Eagles got turned over by Burnley at Selhurst Park last time out and normally you'd see a bit of a reaction from them after a result like that. Without the injured Wilfried Zaha, though, I'm not sure that will happen. They just seem very flat.

So, I'm going with the Seagulls this time. It won't be long until they are completely safe from relegation.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Architects frontman Sam Carter

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won just two of the 11 top-flight meetings (D4, L5).

However, they have won three of their past six away league games against Brighton (D1, L2).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are unbeaten in a club record six Premier League matches (W3, D3), keeping five clean sheets. Their only longer top-flight run without defeat spanned eight games in 1981.

The Seagulls have scored just four goals during their current unbeaten streak.

Albion could register four home clean sheets in a row for the first time in the top flight.

Only Manchester City have conceded as few Premier League goals as Brighton's five in 2021.

Graham Potter's side have drawn three of their past four home games.

Brighton have never won a Premier League fixture on a Monday (D6, L2).

Crystal Palace