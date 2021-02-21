Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS
James McCarthy, who hasn't played this month because of a groin injury, will be given a fitness test.
Wilfried Zaha remains out with a thigh problem and manager Roy Hodgson is unsure when the forward will return.
Brighton's Tariq Lamptey remains out with a similar issue, while Adam Webster's ankle injury will be assessed ahead of the game.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh is back in training after a hamstring complaint and will be in the squad for the game.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Brighton are unbeaten in six league games and they are the form side going into the M23 derby - they will go above Crystal Palace in the table if they win it.
The Eagles got turned over by Burnley at Selhurst Park last time out and normally you'd see a bit of a reaction from them after a result like that. Without the injured Wilfried Zaha, though, I'm not sure that will happen. They just seem very flat.
So, I'm going with the Seagulls this time. It won't be long until they are completely safe from relegation.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v Architects frontman Sam Carter
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace have won just two of the 11 top-flight meetings (D4, L5).
- However, they have won three of their past six away league games against Brighton (D1, L2).
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton are unbeaten in a club record six Premier League matches (W3, D3), keeping five clean sheets. Their only longer top-flight run without defeat spanned eight games in 1981.
- The Seagulls have scored just four goals during their current unbeaten streak.
- Albion could register four home clean sheets in a row for the first time in the top flight.
- Only Manchester City have conceded as few Premier League goals as Brighton's five in 2021.
- Graham Potter's side have drawn three of their past four home games.
- Brighton have never won a Premier League fixture on a Monday (D6, L2).
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace have lost four of their past six league games, winning the other two.
- A win would give them 32 points, equalling their highest tally after 25 matches of a Premier League season, set in 2015-16.
- Palace have failed to score in four of their past five away league fixtures.
- The Eagles have not won any of their nine Premier League games played on a Monday with Roy Hodgson as manager (D2, L7).
- Palace have lost 18 of their last 20 league matches without Wilfried Zaha, failing to score in 16 of those defeats.