Rangers are looking into whether any of their players breached Covid-19 lockdown rules after allegations members of the squad attended a party that was broken up by police. (The Herald) external-link

At least four Rangers players are the subject of an internal investigation by the Scottish Premiership leaders after allegedly attending a party that broke national Covid-19 lockdown rules. (The Athletic) external-link

Arsenal have been told they can sign 23-year-old Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for just £15m. (Daily Express) external-link

Israel goalkeeper Ofir Marciano and midfielder Joe Newell have been offered terms to extend their current Hibernian contracts, which expire in May, but neither player has committed themselves to the Premiership club beyond the end of the current campaign. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien has issued an injury update on his Instagram where he can be seen with a knee brace and crutches while sitting in the snow after manager Neil Lennon revealed that the Frenchman could be out for a number of months. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland centre-half John Souttar could begin first-team training with Heart of Midlothian next month as he fights back from a ruptured Achilles tendon. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has told St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin that he is no diver and that he is disappointed to have been accused of going down easily in his side's win in Paisley last week. (Daily Record) external-link