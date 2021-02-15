Portadown have picked up points against Crusaders, Coleraine, Larne and Cliftonville in 2021

Irish Premiership: Portadown v Glentoran Venue: Shamrock Park, Portadown Date: Tuesday, 16 February Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer

Portadown boss Matthew Tipton says his side are "desperate to show they belong" in the Irish Premiership ahead of Tuesday's match with Glentoran.

Relegation has been scrapped from the top flight this season after the cancellation of the Championship.

Since the start of 2021 Portadown have taken points off top-six sides Larne, Crusaders, Coleraine and Cliftonville.

"We could easily say it doesn't matter, but that is not in my nature or in the nature of my players," said Tipton.

"People keep saying to me there is nothing to play for but we have shown there is something to play for and we have pride."

Glentoran's match with Coleraine at the Oval on Saturday was one of three games called off due to snowy weather across Northern Ireland, however Portadown rescued a late point against Cliftonville after kick-off time was delayed by two hours in a bid to clear any snow off the Shamrock park pitch.

The debate of summer football has been raised in a raft of cancellations due to the weather. However Tipton says his only focus is on playing the matches in front of Portadown and believes the effort put in to make the Cliftonville game go ahead showcases that.

"We want to get games on and we are not hiding behind weather. I know the schedules are tough but people want to play football," added Tipton.

"Uefa has set the end of the season at the end of May. Hopefully we will have played 38 games and, if not, then NIFL will look at the contingency plans that were set out and all the clubs agreed to - back to 33 games, back to 27 and then back to 22.

"We are scheduled to play Saturday and Tuesday every week and the weather looks like it is picking up, so we will be playing football until they tell us there are no more games."