John Buckley made his debut for Blackburn against Sheffield Wednesday in 2019

Midfielder John Buckley has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Blackburn Rovers, with the option of an additional 12 months.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Rovers academy, having joined the club aged six, and signed professional terms in January 2018.

Since then Buckley has three goals in 43 appearances and has become a first-team regular under boss Tony Mowbray.

He has scored once in 18 games so far this season for the Championship club.