Portsmouth have confirmed manager Kenny Jackett will not attend matches or training from Thursday while he rests and recovers from an operation.

Assistant manager Joe Gallen will take charge in a caretaker capacity alongside first-team coach Jake Wigley.

Jackett, 59, is still expected to be on the touchline for Pompey's League One trip to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Portsmouth are fourth in the table, a point off the automatic promotion places with two games in hand.

After Tuesday's trip to Rovers, they are scheduled to play three league games in eight days, hosting Blackpool and Gillingham on the next two Saturdays (20 and 27 February), with an away match at Oxford United next Tuesday, 23 February.