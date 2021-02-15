Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fran Kirby scored twice in Chelsea's commanding 5-0 round of 32 first leg win against Benfica in December

Chelsea and Manchester City will both be among the seeded clubs when the draw for the last 16 of the Women's Champions League is held on Tuesday.

Women's Super League leaders Chelsea beat Benfica in the last round while City, currently second in the WSL, overcame Gothenburg in December.

Gareth Taylor's side will hope to avoid drawing unseeded Atletico Madrid again.

City have been knocked out by the Spanish club in the last 32 and the last 16 in the past two seasons.

Chelsea have not been at this stage since the 2018-19 season when they were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners Lyon.

Among the unseeded clubs Emma Hayes's side could face are Fiorentina, who the Blues comprehensively beat 7-0 on aggregate at the same stage two seasons ago.

Other clubs in the draw include holders Lyon, who have won the past five titles, and Austrian side St Polten, who are the only club to be making their first appearance at this stage.

They are also the sole survivors from this season's qualifying rounds.

The draw takes place from 11:00 GMT on Tuesday in Nyon and the two-legged ties will be played on 3-4 and 10-11 March.

No team can meet another from their own nation and the home team in each first leg will be determined by the draw.

Women's Champions League last 16 draw

Seeded clubs:

Lyon (FRA, holders)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Barcelona (ESP)

Paris Saint Germain (FRA)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Manchester City (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Rosengard (SWE)

Unseeded clubs: