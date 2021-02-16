EFL Trophy - Northern Group E
Oxford UtdOxford United18:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: The Kassam Stadium, England

Oxford United v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Eastwood
  • 20Hanson
  • 5Moore
  • 24Grayson
  • 3Ruffels
  • 10Sykes
  • 6Gorrin
  • 17Henry
  • 7Hall
  • 9Taylor
  • 25Shodipo

Substitutes

  • 8Brannagan
  • 11Winnall
  • 13Stevens
  • 14Forde
  • 22Atkinson
  • 28Kelly
  • 30Barker

Tranmere

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Davies
  • 17Khan
  • 21Ray
  • 6Monthe
  • 18MacDonald
  • 2O'Connor
  • 22Lewis
  • 7Morris
  • 16Kirby
  • 14Woolery
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 8Spearing
  • 9Vaughan
  • 13Jones
  • 19Feeney
  • 26Clarke
  • 28Nugent
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 16th February 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood33008269
2Sunderland320114686
3Carlisle310279-23
4Aston Villa U213003214-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford320147-36
2Manchester United U2131116425
3Rochdale31113304
4Morecambe31025413

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury33009459
2Crewe32017616
3Bolton310267-13
4Newcastle United U21300327-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale32107348
2Tranmere31205416
3Wigan31119634
4Liverpool U213003513-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Manchester City U2132108177
2Lincoln City31205327
3Mansfield310237-43
4Scunthorpe301227-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oldham33009189
2Wolverhampton Wanderers U21311136-35
3Bradford302124-22
4Doncaster301214-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington32109188
2Blackpool31204136
3Barrow302123-13
4Leeds United U213012212-101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull32016246
2Leicester City U2132016516
3Harrogate31115504
4Grimsby301238-52

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham United U2133005149
2Portsmouth32015146
3Colchester31026423
4Southend3003212-100

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal U2132105328
2Gillingham311134-14
3Crawley31024403
4Ipswich310234-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons32017526
2Northampton31116335
3Stevenage31114404
4Southampton U21310238-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd32104228
2Bristol Rovers31207615
3Walsall302134-13
4Chelsea U21301257-22

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter330011569
2Forest Green31025413
3Swindon310267-13
4West Bromwich Albion U21310239-63

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham33004049
2Norwich City U2132018356
3Plymouth310256-13
4Newport300319-80

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient32016516
2Wimbledon32014316
3Charlton31115415
4Brighton and Hove Albion U21301236-31

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32107348
2Peterborough31208626
3Burton302168-23
4Fulham U21301237-41
