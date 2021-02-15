Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Jim Goodwin has won 22 and drawn 20 of his 72 matches in charge of St Mirren

Jim Goodwin has agreed a new contract to stay as St Mirren manager until 2024.

The former Buddies player, 39, succeeded Oran Kearney in 2019 and has led St Mirren to a ninth-placed finish in last season's Scottish Premiership.

The Paisley side are currently seventh in the top flight and face Hamilton Academcical on Wednesday evening.

"It's a great time to be a part of this club," Goodwin told St Mirren's website.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract here. I appreciate the board offering the new deal to me and for the recognition of the hard work that myself and my staff are doing here."

Chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said of the former Alloa manager: "Jim has been given one of the highest player budgets of any St Mirren manager and he is now the highest paid manager in club's history. The immediate focus will continue to be on Jim leading the team to a potential top six finish."