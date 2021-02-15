Last updated on .From the section Crawley

John Yems was re-appointed as Crawley boss in December 2019

Crawley boss John Yems has been given a two-match ban for attempting to enter the match officials' changing room after their game with Leyton Orient.

The 61-year-old admitted a Football Association charge of improper conduct and has also been fined £750.

The incident came after the Reds' goalless draw against the 10-man O's in League Two on 2 February.

Yems will be missing from the Crawley dugout for the upcoming home matches against Stevenage and Colchester.