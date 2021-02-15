Last updated on .From the section Wales

Dylan Levitt's move could help him make Wales' Euro 2020 squad

Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt has joined Croatian side NK Istra on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

Levitt spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League One side Charlton Athletic.

However, the 20-year-old only made five appearances for Lee Bowyer's side, the same number as he has made for Wales this season.

United exercised their recall clause at the start of January.

However, having failed to secure a second domestic loan move, Levitt has taken the option of moving to Croatia, one of the few countries whose transfer window is still open, in an effort to maximise his chances of getting picked for Euro 2020, which has been delayed until the summer of 2021.

Istra are currently bottom of the 10-team Croatian league with 13 points from their 19 games.